Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 43.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.94 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

