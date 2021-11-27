Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PPG Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

