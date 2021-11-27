Crust Shadow One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,590.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $15,590.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

