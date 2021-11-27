CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.77 and a 1-year high of C$18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

