Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GAN by 155.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAN by 384.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAN by 75.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth about $2,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,848 shares of company stock worth $4,712,377. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $10.29 on Friday. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

