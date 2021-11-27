Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $284,000 Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of ExOne worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExOne by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ExOne by 59.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExOne by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ExOne by 22.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 98,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExOne by 109.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExOne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity lowered ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne Company has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

ExOne Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.