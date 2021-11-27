Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $294,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 80.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $44,524,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,861,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $239.39 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $247.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $6,268,887. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.