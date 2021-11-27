Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $306,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.22 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $761.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

