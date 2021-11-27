Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 85,879 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,460,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Ternium stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

