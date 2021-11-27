Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100,413 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

