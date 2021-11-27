Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.