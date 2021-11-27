Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.