Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.