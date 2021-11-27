Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 19,282 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.57 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $51.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

