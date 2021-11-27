Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

