CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.61

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.61 and traded as high as $81.31. CVR Partners shares last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 27,336 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,973.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $2.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

