Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

DHR stock opened at $323.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.