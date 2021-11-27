Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 233,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 207,032 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNMR. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DNMR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.45. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.