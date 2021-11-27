Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $121.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

