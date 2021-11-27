DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $214.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,412.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

