David Hathaway Sells 4,026 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

