David Hathaway Sells 4,026 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
