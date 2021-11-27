DEEPSPACE Trading 31.8% Lower This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $284,170.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00064681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.38 or 0.07491563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.82 or 1.00102492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE's total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins.

