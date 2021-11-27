Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DM opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

DM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

