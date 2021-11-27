Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,586. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $499.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXLG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $124,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,739 shares of company stock worth $1,659,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $1,233,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

