Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $189.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

KEYS stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.04 and a one year high of $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

