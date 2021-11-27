DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $434,317,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $591.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.01 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

