Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Sells 25,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.69 ($10.49), for a total value of A$367,250.00 ($262,321.43).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.45 ($10.32), for a total value of A$144,500.00 ($103,214.29).

On Friday, October 1st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 3,647 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.40 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,222.80 ($32,302.00).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.90 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,500.00 ($42,500.00).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 1,353 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,912.50 ($12,080.36).

On Monday, August 30th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

