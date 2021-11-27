DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $585.10 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $585.10 million and $3.05 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00336124 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

