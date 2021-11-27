Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $578,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 21,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCOM opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

