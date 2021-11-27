DNB Asset Management AS Has $300.14 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for about 1.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.71% of Western Digital worth $300,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Western Digital by 264.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 3,274.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,247,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,815,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
