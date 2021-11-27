DNB Asset Management AS Has $300.14 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for about 1.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.71% of Western Digital worth $300,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Western Digital by 264.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 3,274.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,247,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,815,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.