DNB Asset Management AS Has $61.92 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar General worth $61,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

