Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.32 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.96 billion to $34.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.96 billion to $37.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.42. 998,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,353. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.00.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.