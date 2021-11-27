Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.45.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.89.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

