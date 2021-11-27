Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $66.30 million and approximately $90.28 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $21.30 or 0.00039059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,379 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

