Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on December 31st

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.62.

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

