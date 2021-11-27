DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007108 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

