DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $33.53 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.53 or 0.00061019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and $2.21 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00077974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00103117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.39 or 0.07460708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.83 or 0.99755154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

