Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.19 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. 1,805,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

