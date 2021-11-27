Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Insider Sells £5,313.36 in Stock

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) insider Angela Lane sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85), for a total value of £5,313.36 ($6,941.94).

LON:DNE opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Friday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 306.17 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 523.84 ($6.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 403.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

