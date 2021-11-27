E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

E.On stock opened at €10.80 ($12.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.60. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

