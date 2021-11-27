Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

