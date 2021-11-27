Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.46).
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
