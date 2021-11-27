Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.