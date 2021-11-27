Education Ecosystem Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $67,669.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00230377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

