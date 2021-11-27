Education Ecosystem Trading Down 17.3% This Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $61,627.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

