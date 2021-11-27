Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,650. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $819.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

