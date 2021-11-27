Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.32. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 300,616 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 25.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

