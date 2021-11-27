Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ERF opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.06.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,610,368.01. Also, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $151,365 in the last three months.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

