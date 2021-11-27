Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERF shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,365 over the last quarter.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.42. 3,193,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,405. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.06.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.6232309 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

