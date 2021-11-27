ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.00 ($13.64) on Wednesday. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.89.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

