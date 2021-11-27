Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $774.42 million 43.10 $133.99 million $1.15 215.15 Broadcom $23.89 billion 9.42 $2.96 billion $13.48 40.55

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99% Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enphase Energy and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 9 20 0 2.69 Broadcom 0 5 23 0 2.82

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus target price of $247.28, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $570.15, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats Enphase Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

